Fri Oct 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2020

Man kills sister for ‘honour’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2020

LAHORE:A man killed his 17-year-old sister for ‘honour’ in the Sattukatla police limits on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Maria. She had eloped with some man. She was brought back home. Her brother nursed grudge and shot her dead and fled. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidences. Further investigation is underway. The body was removed to morgue.

