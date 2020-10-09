Two activists of banned outfit held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested two activists of a proscribed organisation during an intelligence-based operation in district Muzaffargarh Thursday. The CTD team received information about two activists collecting funds in Karam Dad Qureshi police limits. The arrested accused were identified as Wajidullah and Muhammad Ali. Recoveries from them included funds for terror financing, pamphlets and receipt books. —Correspondent