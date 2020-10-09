Two COVID-19 patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Two Covid-19 patients died and another 124 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Thursday.

Fatalities have reached 2,247 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 100,272 in the province. Out of a total of 100,272 infections in Punjab, 97,492 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per a spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,712 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,341,901 in the province. After 2,247 fatalities and recovery of a total of 96,506 patients, 1,519 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.