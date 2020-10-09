Dr Yasmin Rashid orders depts to check dengue

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered all the departments concerned to work in synergy to control dengue in the province, especially during the changing weather. Chairing a cabinet meeting on dengue control and prevention at Civil Secretariat on Thursday, she directed administration to devise strategies in the wake of changing weather to control dengue. The minister directed all the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure updated data on the dashboard. She said the Punjab Healthcare Commission must increase inspection of hospitals and ensure that there was no shortage of medicines in all hospitals.