Speeding bus kills 3 motorcyclists

LAHORE:A speeding bus hit three motorcyclists to death in the Shahdara police limits on Thursday.

Police handed over bodies to the victims' families after completing legal formalities. Rescue 1122 officials said the victims were on their bike near Kot Abdul Malik Chowk when a speeding bus hit them. As a result, the three died while accused bus driver fled. Police collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.

notice: The inspector general of police Punjab Thursday took notice of three children’s rape, and kidnapping and murder of a doctor in the province.

He directed the Bahawalpur RPO to submit reports on the rape and murder of a 12-year-old boy in Khanpur and kidnapping and murder of a doctor in Sadiqabad. He directed the Chinniot DPO to submit a report on the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Chinniot. He directed the Bahwalpur DPO to submit a report on the rape of a four-year-old boy in Ahmedpur Sharqia.

Security: At least 12,000 cops provided foolproof security cover to the activities on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) on Thursday.

No untoward incident was reported till the filing of this report. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said they had taken support from volunteers, Elite and Anti Riot Force, SSU, and cops in civvies. All roads and streets of procession route were closed with barbed wires and barriers.

Meals and cold water were provided to the cops deputed for security. Meanwhile, DIG Operations visited route of procession and shrine of Data Sahib to review security arrangements along with Commissioner Mudassar Riaz. DC Lahore also accompanied them. Traffic police also made special plan to divert traffic to alternative routes. Traffic jams were also witnessed in different areas, including on Outfall Road, Circular Road and Lower Mall.

HOAX CALLS: The Punjab safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Thursday released the statistics of the calls received on emergency help line 15 in September.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received 256,758 calls, out of which, 168,956 calls were considered hoaxes and 45,744 cases were generated for further action. The PSCA Lost & Found Centre contributing to recovery of 24 missing persons, two cars, 178 motorbikes and two auto-rickshaws.