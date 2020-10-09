Advisory body on climate change announced

Karachi Commissioner Sohail Rajput has announced the constitution of a body for climate change in the city.

Addressing a seminar on climate changes arranged by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), he said that in order to safeguard the city from repercussions of climate change, the administration would devise proper planning, and an advisory body would be constituted to implement those plans.

The body would have government officials, neutral environmentalists, professors and experts. “The plan will be implemented at its earliest.” During the recent unprecedented and devastating rains in the city, Rajput said, life was widely crippled. However, these rainfalls had heralded the upcoming dangers, and it was very important to make arrangements to battle such harsh weather in the future. Measures should be taken for climate change on an emergency basis to save the city from drowning in the next monsoon season.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed vowed that they would extend all possible cooperation. Vice President FPPCI Khurram Ejaz said the federation had decided to enhance its cooperation with the city administration.