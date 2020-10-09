Bill against forced conversions to be tabled in PA again, says Murtaza Wahab

The Sindh government intends to hold consultations with the relevant religious parties and clerics before it presents the bill against forced conversions in the provincial assembly once more.

The intention was expressed by the provincial government’s spokesman, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, during a meeting of the Senate’s Special Committee on Forced Conversions on Thursday, with Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar in chair.

In November 2016 the PA had passed the Sindh Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Bill 2016 to criminalise the act of forced conversion of religion across the province.

The then governor Justice (retd) Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui, however, returned the bill to the House without his assent after some religious parties voiced their objections to the newly passed law.

The PA never got the opportunity to reconsider the bill to remove the governor’s objections. The most controversial clause of the bill had turned out to be the one about the prohibition of religious conversion of a person who seeks it before attaining the minimum age of 18 years.

Addressing the meeting of the Senate’s special committee, Wahab said the government had consulted with all the relevant political parties before the PA had passed the bill against forced religious conversions.

He said after its passage by the assembly, the bill was sent to the then governor but he returned it without his assent on the grounds that it had been passed without consulting certain religious parties. The adviser said Sindh has banned marriages of girls below 18 years. He said cases of conversions involve instances in which girls from religious minorities are taken to other provinces, where their marriages happen easily.

He said people take advantage of the fact that other provinces allow marriages of girls below 18 years. “Such incidents defame the country, so we have to work together to prevent such cases.”

Wahab said the Sindh government stands with the people of the province who belong to religious minorities, adding that the federation is also under an obligation to play its due role in this regard. “We can sit together and seek a permanent solution to this problem.”

He said no religion allows forced conversions, adding that Islam gives complete freedom to religious minorities to freely practise their respective faiths. He also said the provincial government has established a separate department to deal with the issues faced by religious minorities. The government spokesman said that a quota of five per cent in government jobs has been reserved in the province for candidates belonging to religious minorities. He said the exact number of people from religious minorities living in the province is not known to the government because the final results of the last population census are yet to be received.