Coe backs right to ‘take knee’ at Olympics

TOKYO: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said competitors should be able to “take the knee” on the podium at the postponed Tokyo Olympics, following an outcry over moves to ban protests.

Coe, who was inspecting the national stadium where Olympic track and field will be contested next year, said any protests must be carried out with “respect” for other competitors.

A ban on demonstrations at the Olympics, issued in January, has come under extra scrutiny since the Black Lives Matter movement flooded sports following George Floyd’s death in US police custody in May.

“I’ve been very clear that if an athlete wishes to take the knee on a podium then I’m supportive of that,” Coe told reporters in Tokyo.

“The athletes are a part of the world and they want to reflect the world they live in,” he added.

“And that is for me perfectly acceptable, as long as it is done with complete respect for other competitors, which I think most athletes properly understand.”

The comments by Coe, an International Olympic Committee member and touted as a potential future leader of the body, echo his remarks last month to The Times, when he also supported respectful protest and said it was impossible to “separate sport from social and cultural issues”.

The IOC issued updated guidelines on athlete activism in January, outlawing any kind of demonstration on the medal podium or field of play.