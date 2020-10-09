Players allowed to meet families

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed the players and support staff to meet their families in the team hotel during the second round of the National T20 Cup, which gets under way in Rawalpindi on Friday (today).

However, before meeting the players, the family members will have to undergo two mandatory tests as part of the PCB Covid-19 protocols. Once they become part of the bio-secure bubble at the hotel and the venue, they will remain part of it until they decide to exit.

Meanwhile, all the players, player support personnel, match officials, as well as the families that have reached the hotel already, underwent Covid-19 tests in Rawalpindi.

PCB Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said: “Staying in a bio-secure bubble for a long duration is not easy and can potentially have its own effects, which, in turn, can reflect on the players’ performances.

“In this case, the players’ request was legitimate and the PCB, being a player-friendly organisation, accepted their request on the condition that their families will strictly maintain and follow Covid-19 protocols for the health and safety of all competitors.

“In the meantime, our Medical and Sports Sciences department will continue to keep a close eye on the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan and if they feel and believe the event protocols can be relaxed further moving forward without comprising on the health and integrity of the tournament, they will make a call.