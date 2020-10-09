Basit thinks his team can turn tide

LAHORE: Sindh first XI head coach Basit Ali backed Sarfaraz Ahmed and said under his leadership, Sindh will make a strong comeback in the second leg of the National T20 Cup.

“Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is a proven performer and he is really committed and willing to turn things around in Rawalpindi. I am confident Sindh will be back at its best in the second half of the tournament,” Basit said.

“We have a quality team but unfortunately we could not quite deliver according to the expectations. Our fielding and running between the wickets must improve in Rawalpindi and I am confident that the players will learn from their mistakes,” he added.

“There have been some bright spots. Sharjeel and Khurram have done well at the top of the innings while Azam Khan played brilliantly against Northern. Anwar Ali and Sohail Khan are making all-round contributions.

“I am confident that the players will . . . prove their worth in the crucial stage of the tournament.

“The pitches in Multan produced big runs and we expect the same in Rawalpindi which should help us as we have a very explosive top-order that has the capability of both setting-up and chasing down big totals.”