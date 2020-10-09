SA blind team to tour Pakistan

LAHORE: South Africa blind cricket team will come to Pakistan early next year to play four T20s and two ODI matches.

According to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Blind Cricket South Africa (SA) has agreed to send their team in February 2021.

“We’ve received an email from Blind Cricket SA today. They’ve agreed to tour us from February 22 to March 4 for the T20 and ODI series,” chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah informed media.

“However, they’ve said that their visit will be subject to no objection certificate (NOC) from Cricket South Africa (CSA), for which they’ve already applied,” he added.

The ODIs will take place in Islamabad, and two T20 matches will be held in Lahore and two in Faisalabad. The exact dates and timings of the tour will be finalised later.