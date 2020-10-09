close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
October 9, 2020

Shahid remains optimistic

Sports

October 9, 2020

LAHORE: Central Punjab Head Coach Shahid Anwar believes that all is not lost yet and that they can come back in the T20 Cup.

“We did not do well in Multan as we should have won at least two out of our five games,” Shahid said. “All is not lost yet, however. With Babar Azam’s return as the best batsman in the side and his captaincy skills, I am confident of a turnaround in Rawalpindi.

“We have some exciting youngsters and they have shown flashes of brilliance already. We need to be patient with them as the tournament is also about developing players.

“In the remainder of the tournament we will play positive and aggressive cricket with an aim of a semi-final spot. The team is refreshed and looking forward to the remainder of the tournament after a two-day rest.”

