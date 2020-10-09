Rehman targeting six wins to reach semis

LAHORE: Southern Punjab Head Coach Abdul Rehman is happy with his team’s performance in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

“We have had a tough start to the tournament but I strongly feel we should have won at least two out of the four games,” Rehman said. “I am happy with how our batsmen, especially Sohaib Maqsood. Shan Masood and Zeeshan Ashraf have also done fairly well. Umar Siddiq and Hussain Talat have also made contributions which has helped us get around the 200-run mark in almost every game.

“Our biggest concern at the moment is our bowling attack and we are determined to fix the matter. We have rested well and are refreshed for the business end of the tournament. Our aim would be to win each of our remaining six games and make it to the semi-finals.

“We have included Dilbar Hussain, Zain Abbas and Mohammad Imran from Southern Punjab’s Second XI while Mohammad Irfan, Bilawal Bhatti and Rahat Ali have been released.

“I firmly believe we have a squad capable of bouncing back strongly in the event and I would be providing them my full backing - especially the youngsters - who are joining the squad in Rawalpindi.”