Prince William launches ‘prestigious’ environment prize

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William on Thursday launched a "prestigious" environmental prize aimed at turning "pessimism into optimism" by rewarding innovative solutions to the planet’s biggest problems.
The Earthshot Prize will present five Â£1 million ($1.3-million, 1.1-million-euro) awards each year for the next 10 years, to "incentivise change and help to repair our planet," said his office. The jury will include a host of high-profile global figures, including Queen Rania of Jordan, Australian actress Cate Blanchett, British naturalist David Attenborough and the Colombian singer Shakira.