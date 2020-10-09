Kyrgyz leader missing as power vacuum persists

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: The whereabouts of Kyrgyzstan’s pro-Russia president were unknown on Thursday as a power vacuum persisted after disputed parliamentary elections plunged the Central Asian country into a new bout of political chaos.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov has not been seen in public since unrest began over Sunday’s vote which was won by his supporters but opponents as well as monitors said was marred by widespread vote-buying.

Clashes have already left at least one dead and hundreds injured, with a decision to annul the results of the polls doing little to ease the tensions. The crisis is the latest political turbulence to sweep through the volatile ex-Soviet state bordering China which has seen two revolutions and three of its presidents either jailed or sent into exile since independence.

Jeenbekov has called for a return to a rule of law, but several lawmakers in the parliament have said that there is no way to solve the growing impasse without his resignation orimpeachment.

As of Thursday, candidates from self-styled opposition parties claimed to control the state prosecutor’s office, the national security committee and the interior ministry. Kursan Asanov, who has positioned himself as acting interior minister, said that Jeenbekov’s location was "unknown" but added that police were not searching for the head of state.

The government-appointed interior minister Kashkar Junushaliyev, a rival of Asanov, had "fled like a coward" when the unrest began, Asanov claimed, without offering proof.