French police arrest dozens in child porn sting

PARIS: French police have arrested about 60 people suspected of downloading, consulting and sharing thousands of child pornography photos and videos online, a senior official told AFP on Thursday.

The suspects, aged 28 to 75, were netted in a vast, nationwide operation that started on Monday, and include four people also suspected of child rape, according to Eric Berot, head of the police’s OCRVP office responsible for investigating paedophilia.

"This goes to show that downloading child pornography is not trivial," said Berot, adding that "some people act out" what they see in such images. Among the suspects are a football coach, an imam, an IT specialist, a retired teacher and several unemployed people. Almost all are men, with the sole exception a couple who consulted the images together. "There is no single profile. People from all social circles are involved," Berot said. About a dozen among those arrested were known sex offenders.