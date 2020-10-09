Germany sees ‘worrying jump’ in coronavirus cases

Berlin: Germany is experiencing a "worrying jump" in coronavirus cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday, as the number of new daily infections soared past 4,000 for the first time since early April.

Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for disease control, warned the country could see an uncontrollable spread of the virus. Europe’s biggest economy recorded 4,058 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, a stark increase on Wednesday’s figure of 2,828, according to the RKI.