Trump says ‘really good chance’ of US stimulus deal

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday he now sees "really good" odds of reaching a deal with Democrats in Congress on a new round of coronavirus stimulus to boost the battered US economy, a sharp reversal from his stance earlier this week.

His comments marked a definitive about-face after he abruptly ended the negotiations with Congressional Democrats on Tuesday and saying the stimulus package would have to wait until after the November 3 election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had been bargaining for weeks, raising hopes for a huge, new relief package, but Trump abruptly accused Pelosi of not negotiating in good faith and order Mnuchin to cut off the talks.

On Thursday, Trump told Fox Business, "We’re starting to have some very productive talks" -- referring specifically to proposals for assistance for airlines and $1,200 checks for workers. "We’re talking about a bigger deal than airlines," he said. "I think we have a really good chance of doing something."