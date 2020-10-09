Kyrgyz leader missing as power vacuum persists

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: The whereabouts of Kyrgyzstan’s pro-Russia president were unknown on Thursday as a power vacuum persisted after disputed parliamentary elections plunged the Central Asian country into a new bout of political chaos.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov has not been seen in public since unrest began over Sunday’s vote which was won by his supporters but opponents as well as monitors said was marred by widespread vote-buying. Clashes have already left at least one dead and hundreds injured, with a decision to annul the results of the polls doing little to ease the tensions.