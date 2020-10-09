Rupee rises

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened further against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Thursday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 163.72 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 163.97. It gained 25 paisas during the session. In the open market, the local currency ended flat at 164.10 versus the greenback.

Dealers said the local currency continued to trade stronger, supported by reduced demand for hard currency from corporates and importers.

“[The] lack of import payments and dollar selling by exporters helped the rupee maintain an upward trend against the dollar,” a currency dealer said.

However, traders’ sentiment was hurt by the recent revelations of the World Bank report, warning Pakistan about external financing risks that could be compounded by difficulties in rolling-over bilateral debt from non-traditional donors and tighter international financing conditions.

The report said there are considerable downside risks to the outlook of Pakistan’s economy, with the most significant being a possible resurgence of the coronavirus, triggering a new wave of global and / or domestic lockdowns and further delaying the implementation of critical structural reforms. “The outlook is that of stability for the rupee or a slight appreciation further,” another dealer said.