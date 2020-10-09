Microcredit: The way out of poverty

LAHORE: Key to ending extreme poverty is to enable the poorest of the poor to get their foot on the ladder of development. Microloans enable the poor to lift themselves out of poverty through entrepreneurship.

Basically, microfinance is provided to the poor to develop their entrepreneurship skills that help them come out of poverty gradually. From the first microloan, the poor earn a meagre amount to supplement their family income and service their loan.

During this process, they get the business training as well. On successful repayment of the first loan, the second loan helps the poor to enlarge and consolidate his business.

After development of entrepreneurship the poor do not waste the additional earning in consumption, but build up assets. Those that fail to do so lose the chance to improve their living standard.

It is usually the third or the fourth microfinance loan that unleashes the entrepreneurship potential of the poor.

Bangladesh Grameen Bank in fact nurtured entrepreneurship among its clients. The bank encouraged its poor clients to gradually scale.

Its philanthropist pioneer, Muhammad Yunus showed patience and consistency by guiding the budding entrepreneurs to say goodbye to poverty. In fact, success of microfinance model led him to predict that the day is not far when Bangladeshi children would visit museums to see what poverty was like. Poverty has indeed reduced most rapidly in Bangladesh than anywhere else.

Most poor in Pakistan took microfinance as a kind of loan that they have for centuries been provided by informal loan sharks. Most took microfinance without any business plan and consumed it for non-business needs like for marriage or treatment.

They did service their loans as they have been servicing the loans from informal sectors. Earlier microfinance providers failed to monitor the utilisation of their loans properly. Microfinance in fact is business with a social objective, which is to help people get out of poverty.

Spectacular success of microfinance in Bangladesh was due to a dedicated approach and a viable strictly monitored business plan for each loan. Without a dedicated plan, poverty alleviation through microfinance is not possible.

Still microfinance in Pakistan provides a ray of hope to the poor, particularly rural poor who depend on informal very high mark-up loans to pull on anyway. Microfinance is also provided to the poor at much higher mark-up than normal bank loans, but the interest rates are markedly lower than the informal credit available in the market.

The difference between the informal loan and the micro-credit is that the informal lenders provide it with the intention to keep the poor entangled in servicing the interest payment only, while the microfinance institutions guide and support the poor in productive use of the loan they provide.

The spectacular growth of the microfinance industry has been fuelled not by market forces but by conscious actions of national governments, nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), and donors who view microfinance as an effective tool for alleviating poverty.

Its success in Pakistan is far from spectacular. Some microfinance institutions have adopted a different approach.

They evaluate small entrepreneurs who popped out of poverty and provide them finance to scale up. This financing is less risky and has helped many shopkeepers and artisans to move up to another level.

Regulators in Pakistan need to assess impact when institutions that serve the poor attain financial viability, as the level of impact justifies and assures the investment.

After all, profitability – the extent to which revenues exceed costs of providing services – is a reflection of the extent of returns that clients receive from whatever they finance. Higher returns show they are enough to pay for the financial services they received.

This approach, however, is not of much help when it comes to evaluating institutions that are not yet financially sustainable, but are assumed to make significant contributions to poverty alleviation and depend on continuing public support to remain operational.

Grameen is a financially sound institution. It has developed resources over years from its sound operations.

When confronted with this type of situation, policymakers, who must allocate public resources between competing ends, ask how credit programmes affect broader social goals such as adoption of agricultural technology, income generation, and attainment of food security.

Assessing these benefits helps policymakers evaluate the relative weight to attach to credit programmes vis-à-vis other poverty alleviation programmes, and helps them answer the question of whether shifting resources away from other poverty programmes

toward credit-based programmes is a good social policy.