LCCI set to fight unemployment

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is ready to join hands with the government for the formulation of a comprehensive policy to overcome the challenges of unemployment, a statement said on Thursday.
If the situation is not controlled in a proper manner, it may go out of hands for many years to come, creating bad name for the government, senior office-bearers of the chamber said. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said the recent spike in COVID-19 rates again risks the health system, lowering growth, upsetting recovery and can push the most vulnerable further down.