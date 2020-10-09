Knowledge portal proposed

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has proposed a Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal parallel to the joint Economic Corridor for the exchange of the expert knowledge between the two friendly nations, a statement said on Thursday.

PCJCCI President S M Naveed floated the idea in a think-tank session at the PCJCCI premises, which was also attended by PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed, Vice President Khalid Raffique Chaudhry, and a number of the Executive Committee members, it added.

If increased contemporary knowledge collaborations, scaled programme implementation, and expanded resources can be combined together, the knowledge portal has the building blocks to achieve an ambitious vision for talent and workforce development where talent is created, attracted and retained at competitive levels with other leading regions.