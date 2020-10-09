Banks allowed job outsourcing

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday allowed banks to outsource cash processing activities for all denominations of banknotes, a circular said.

The objective of this decision was to further enhance the flexibility for banks to get their cash processed, and encourage greater innovation and development of cost-effective models for cash processing.

The banks have been allowed to outsource their cash processing functions (sorting, authentication, and packing) for all denominations of banknotes to cash processing companies that have capacity to process the cash in full conformity with the cash management strategy (CMS) instruction, the circular said. Earlier, the outsourcing of processing of higher denomination banknotes was, however, kept restricted to other banks only having the requisite capacity as CMS did not allow outsourcing of this function to commercial cash processing companies.

“It is reiterated that compliance with the CMS instructions is the responsibility of banks outsourcing cash processing and any non-compliance of instruction by the service provider shall, for all intents and purposes be treated as non-compliance by the concerned bank, making the bank liable to penal action under the CMS,” it added.