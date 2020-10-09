Forex reserves fall to $19.35bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined $183 million, or 0.93 percent, during the week ended October 2, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $19.351 billion, compared with $19.534 billion in the previous week.

The forex reserves of the central bank dropped to $12.154 billion from $12.359 billion.

“SBP made external debt repayment of US$580 million. After accounting for official inflows, including US$300 million received from [the] Asian Development Bank (ADB), [the] SBP reserves decreased by US$205 million to US$12,154.7 million,” the central bank said in a statement.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks; however, marginally rose to $7.196 billion from $7.175.