LTO Karachi collects Rs330bln, surpasses Q1 target

KARACHI: The main revenue collecting arm of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) saw its collection surpass the target to Rs330 billion despite relatively high refund payments during the first three months of the current fiscal year of 2020/21, official data showed on Thursday.

The tax office posted eight percent growth from Rs304 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The tax office was assigned the Rs306 billion tax target for the quarter under review. It showed the tax office collected 108 percent of the assigned revenue target.

The LTO Karachi is the major revenue collecting arm of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its share in the national pool was around 33 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The FBR failed to display impressive growth during the three months. The FBR collected Rs1 trillion in revenues during the July-September 2020 as compared to the collection of Rs959 billion in the same quarter of the last fiscal year, showing an increase of 4.7 percent.

The tax office issued refunds to the tune of Rs22 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared with Rs14 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year, showing an increase of 52 percent.

The FRB has also upgraded its online tax refund system after beta-testing it for one year. Now, the process has gotten more faster and transparent, according to the officials.

An official at the LTO Karachi said the tax office will issue additional Rs16 billion income tax refunds in the coming days. The refunds are issued under the Prime Minister Package to provide relief to the business community to minimise the adverse effects of COVID-19. The breakup of revenue collection by the LTO Karachi showed that direct tax collection grew 21 percent. The net collection of direct taxes was Rs47 billion during the July-September compared with Rs38.8 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The collection of sales tax stood at Rs272 billion during the quarter under review compared with Rs250 billion in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

The collection of sales tax (domestic) posted 35 percent growth to Rs71 billion during the three months as compared to Rs53 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The sources said industrial and manufacturing activities increased significantly after lifting of lockdown related to coronavirus. The five-month long lockdown brought the economic activity to a grinding halt, causing significant income depression in the informal sector that is estimated to be in almost equal size of the documented economy.

On the other hand the collection of sales tax (imports) grew three percent to Rs207 billion during the quarter under review. That was compared to Rs200 billion in the same quarter of the last year.