Where are you?

Imran Khan used to be our only hope. He was aware of the people’s difficulties. He always talked about how the rupee devaluation would end up increasing external debt. The people voted for him because they wanted him to bring the much-needed ‘change’ in the country. However, it is unfortunate that the Imran Khan-led government has done to date to resolve the problems of the people.

The people of Pakistan are eagerly waiting for the man who made all the promises and committed to resolve the country’s problems. They’re waiting for the man who will reduce unemployment and work towards economic growth.

Maqsood Ahmed

Larkana