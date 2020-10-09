Fighting corruption

Under the PTI-led government, Pakistan ranked 120 out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019. In the years 2017 and 2018, the country was on the 117th place.

In a country with rampant corruption, the poor get poorer and the rich get richer. The accountability courts must not be used for targeting only the opposition or any one party. They should introduce a system of checks and balances to make sure that no institution is breaking the law. It is the only way to fight against corruption.

Fawad Shar Baloch

Hyderabad