Polio horrors

Several years ago, Pakistan had almost eradicated the polio virus. Over the past two years, the rise in polio cases indicates that the country has a lot to do to limit its spread.

The health authorities should take adequate steps to raise awareness among the people. They should also launch anti-polio campaigns to ensure that all children receive polio drops in a timely manner. A healthy Pakistan is our key to a healthy economy.

Sajjad Mughul

Turbat