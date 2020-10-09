Polio horrors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Several years ago, Pakistan had almost eradicated the polio virus. Over the past two years, the rise in polio cases indicates that the country has a lot to do to limit its spread.
The health authorities should take adequate steps to raise awareness among the people. They should also launch anti-polio campaigns to ensure that all children receive polio drops in a timely manner. A healthy Pakistan is our key to a healthy economy.
Sajjad Mughul
Turbat