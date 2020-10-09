Do your part

The people are quick to blame the government for the country’s poor sewage system, but are not ready to accept their mistakes. Almost every city faces the problem of choked sewers. When the authorities clean drains, they find piles of single-use plastic bags and other waste inside it.

The people’s negligence causes a lot of problems for the local authorities. It is hoped that the people will realise their mistakes and amend their ways.

Khuda Dad Nizar

Quetta