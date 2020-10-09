The rise of Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Balochistan’s education institutions have been consistently reporting Covid-19 cases ever since the provincial government reopened schools across the country. In some education institutions, both students and the staff are affected.
However, the people are not ready to follow SOPs. We can defeat this deadly virus if we are united in our fight. The people should cooperate with the government and implement safety measures to limit the spread of the virus.
Muhammad Hanif
Turbat