Rays overpower Yankees, Dodgers hold on to beat Padres

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Kiermaier belted a tie-breaking three-run home run in the fourth inning as the Tampa Bay Rays moved to within one win of the American League Championship Series with an 8-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Kiermaier felt his blast was the turning point in the contest which allowed the top seeded Rays to grab a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. “To be quite honest I think my homer got us going and it snowballed from there,” Kiermaier said. “I knew what I wanted to do from the first pitch and I was trying

to execute it.”

The Rays, who were designated the visiting team after being the “home” team for the first two games at the neutral site facility in Petco Park in San Diego, have now won two straight after being outslugged 9-3 in the opener.

The Rays can wrap up the series and advance to their second ALCS with a win in game four on Thursday. Tampa Bay’s other ALCS appearance came in 2008, when they eventually lost in the World Series.

The series winner will meet either the Oakland A’s or the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series starting Sunday.

“We got guys who can do it. When their names are called on they respond. It was a fun night to do it,” said Kiermaier.