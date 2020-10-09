This refers to the letter ‘Serve the people’ (Oct7) by Raja Shafaatullah. Both the government and the opposition should stop fighting and sit together to make policies for the welfare of the people. At present, the people are facing the worst economic crisis. Uncontrolled inflation has made it difficult for the people to meet their expenses.

On the other hand, the incumbent government always blames the previous governments and doesn’t take any steps to provide some relief to the people. Are our leaders worried about the people at all? The government and the opposition should work towards the welfare of the people.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran