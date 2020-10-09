close
October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020

Polio horrors

October 9, 2020

Several years ago, Pakistan had almost eradicated the polio virus. Over the past two years, the rise in polio cases indicates that the country has a lot to do to limit its spread.

The health authorities should take adequate steps to raise awareness among the people. They should also launch anti-polio campaigns to ensure that all children receive polio drops in a timely manner. A healthy Pakistan is our key to a healthy economy.

Sajjad Mughul

Turbat

