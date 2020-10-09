It’s a scam

In the now-viral ‘unboxing’ video on social media, three children are seen unwrapping the package they received from a seller registered on the country’s largest e-commerce platform. However, their excitement soon turned sour when they realised that they were scammed and the box contained only trash, instead of the drone worth Rs6,550 which they ordered. This is an example of one of the thousands of e-commerce scams and frauds that Pakistani customers face on a regular basis. The local e-commerce industry is growing significantly in size. To minimise such scams, there is a dire need of extensive and comprehensive legislations to regulate e-commerce platforms.

Also, in order to protect the rights of customers, the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) must take quick steps to limit the activities of such sellers and offer help and support to affected customers.

Hussain Asghar

Islamabad