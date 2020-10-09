Funds to help businesses being ‘clawed back’, claims Labour

LONDON: More than £1 billion of funding allocated to support businesses through the virus crisis is being “clawed back” by the government, Labour is claiming.

The Opposition said it amounted to a “smash-and-grab raid” on struggling businesses, especially as restrictions are being reimposed in some parts of the country.

Local authorities must hand back £1.3 billion of unspent emergency grants to the Government, including £340 million from areas subject to local restrictions, said Labour.

Shadow ministers repeated their call for remaining grants to be used for a Hospitality and High Street Fightback Fund, to help save jobs and businesses.

Councils are having to return any money they have not used from a fund aimed at supporting small businesses and those in the hospitality, leisure and retail industries, said Labour.

Businesses are in a fight for survival and should still be able to access the funds, it was argued. Shadow minister for business and consumers Lucy Powell said: “Businesses are in a fight for survival.

“The Business Secretary must stand up to the Treasury and demand they reverse this smash-and-grab raid on business support or risk the decimation of our high streets. It makes zero sense to remove economic support while public health restrictions are tightening.”