Funds to help businesses being ‘clawed back’, claims Labour

LONDON: More than £1 billion of funding allocated to support businesses through the virus crisis is being “clawed back” by the government, Labour is claiming.
The Opposition said it amounted to a “smash-and-grab raid” on struggling businesses, especially as restrictions are being reimposed in some parts of the country.
Local authorities must hand back £1.3 billion of unspent emergency grants to the Government, including £340 million from areas subject to local restrictions, said Labour.
Shadow ministers repeated their call for remaining grants to be used for a Hospitality and High Street Fightback Fund, to help save jobs and businesses.
Councils are having to return any money they have not used from a fund aimed at supporting small businesses and those in the hospitality, leisure and retail industries, said Labour.
Businesses are in a fight for survival and should still be able to access the funds, it was argued. Shadow minister for business and consumers Lucy Powell said: “Businesses are in a fight for survival.
“The Business Secretary must stand up to the Treasury and demand they reverse this smash-and-grab raid on business support or risk the decimation of our high streets. It makes zero sense to remove economic support while public health restrictions are tightening.”