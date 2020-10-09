Face coverings and social distancing on the decline, NCOC told

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Health experts have told the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that there is a decline on following health guidelines, namely the wearing of masks, social distancing and “no mask no service” protocols.

The experts briefed the NCOC on Thursday while it undertook a detailed review of the emerging Covid-19 situation across the country, where it sought a “comprehensive response” to mitigate the risk of an expected second wave of coronavirus, a press release said.

“Shaking hands has become routine in total disregard to public safety and health,” the NCOC was informed, as experts said social events and large public gatherings — particularly in restaurants and marriage halls — have been identified as “higher risk activities where guidelines are not being followed as directed by health experts”.

The forum was also told that there was a “slight increase” in the positivity ratio and number of coronavirus cases across the country, “though overall situation remained stable”. The three-day rolling average of positivity was 2.03 per cent as of Thursday. On Wednesday it was 1.90, while over the weekend it was 1.71.

The briefing came as Pakistan’s active cases reached 8,015 after 583 more people tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours leading to Thursday. Nine patients died in the same period, according to the government’s dashboard. Some 744 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 76 of whom are on ventilator. The NCOC situational brief was held here with Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair. The forum reviewed the effects of opening up of various sectors with health guidelines and protocols.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar emphasised that public safety was of “utmost importance” and the success of national anti-Covid efforts should not be allowed to go waste.

Health experts also apprised the forum of the pattern and prevalence of a possible second wave in the world and particularly in the region.

The forum decided to review the present situation in length and formulate comprehensive response to check any possible resurgence of Covid-19 to ensure public health and safety.

The NCOC noted that the response plan would be shared with all stakeholders for their input and after consensus, implementation strategy would be issued in next few days.