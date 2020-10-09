Imran wants Sindh on board for Karachi island project

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed willingness to sort out matters related to the politically fraught Bundal Island project in consultation with the Sindh government as a high court issued notices to the two parties on a plea challenging the Pakistan Islands Development Authority (Pida) Ordinance 2020.

Prime Minister Khan on Thursday directed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to sort out the matters related to the project in consultation with the government of Sindh. The Prime Minister said the project would generate “immense opportunities of investment and employment”.

The Prime Minister’s outreach came in the backdrop of an ordinance President Arif Alvi had promulgated on August 31, the details of which emerged last weekend, enables the Centre to “initiate and maintain a continuous process of reclamation and urban planning and identify immovable properties and projects suitable for the development of schemes within the internal and territorial waters of Pakistan”. Two of Sindh’s islands — Bundal and Buddo on the Arabian Sea and off the coast of Karachi — will be the initial focus of the authority.

The Sindh government had reacted fiercely, asserting its ownership over the islands and describing any attempt to develop them without the provincial cabinet’s approval as unconstitutional. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had likened the move to India’s annexation of Kashmir.

Following the meeting on Thursday, the Sindh Governor and ports and shipping minister Ali Zaidi held a press conference, during which Ismail said Prime Minister Khan wanted to expedite work on the project which aims to construct two new cities on the islands.

The governor said the Bundal Island project would create job opportunities for 150,000 people and become a source of income generation for the province. “Bundal Island will remain part of the Sindh province,” he said, adding that it is not a housing project, but a plan to construct a city.

The project would attract up to “five million tourists”, he said adding that people had already started approaching the government to invest in the project.

Ismail stressed that the income generated from the project would go to the province. It is a multi-billion dollars project and if allowed to become operational it will drastically change the economic situation of the Sindh province, he said.

He further said the Centre could not operate the project on its own and they would address the grievances of the provincial government. “We will take the Sindh government into confidence over the matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to the federal and provincial governments on a petition challenging the promulgation of the Pida ordinance. A two-judge bench directed the respondents to furnish their comments by the next hearing on October 23.

The petition argues that the ordinance promulgated by Alvi is illegal and unconstitutional. According to it, the federal government cannot undertake projects on Bundal and

Buddo which fall within the territorial jurisdiction of the Sindh province by establishing the authority. The court was pleaded to declare the ordinance unlawful and unconstitutional.