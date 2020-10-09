Speeches against govt: MPA gets protective bail

GUJRANWALA: An Additional Sessions Judge Thursday granted bail to PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt in a case pertaining to making inflammatory speeches against the government.

Judge Arshad Mehmood granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000. Abdul Majid Advocate told the court that his client was subjected to political revenge. He said Imran is a political figure and police under political pressure registered case against him to stop him from participating in the PDM public meeting scheduled October 16. The judged ordered the police not to arrest the petitioner till October 21st and also submit complete record about the case on 21st October before the court.