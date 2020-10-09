Woman kills husband over property dispute

SIALKOIT: A man was poisoned to death by his wife and in-laws over a property dispute. The police were told that Abdul Waheed was tortured by his wife Jafira Bibi and his brothers-in-law in village Dhariwal in the limits of Phalora police. The accused later forced Waheed to eat something poisonous. When he consumed the toxic things, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to hospital where died on Wednesday. The family of the deceased told police that his in-laws killed him to get his property. The police registered case against Jafira Bibi, Imran, Shakil, Sughra Bibi and others on complaint filed by Saima Bibi, sister of the deceased.