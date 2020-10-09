Citizens deprived of cash, valuables

KASUR: Citizens were deprived of cash and valuables in different areas of Kasur. Five bandits barged into the house of Saleem near Kot Baghhwala, Theh Sheikhum, and took away Rs 500,000, three tola gold jewellery and other valuables. Two bandits snatched Rs 94,000 and a mobile phone from Abdul Salam near Amrit Singh, Mustafaabad. Three robbers barged into the house of Nadeem near Changa Manga and took away Rs 450,000, nine tolas gold jewellery and other valuables. A thief entered the house of Zubair near Mohalla Sharifpura on the outskirts of Kot Radha Kishan and stole Rs 700,000, four tolas gold jewelry, three tolas silver and other valuables.