Three dead in Upper Dir incidents

DIR: Three persons died in separate incidents in various areas of Upper Dir district on Thursday, police said. President of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) charity wing Al-Khidmat Foundation in Upper Dir, Waheedullah, died in a road mishap in Roondaish area of Sheringal tehsil. His car, which he was driving, fell down in a ravine in the Roondaish area early in the morning. Police said that he was going to attend a Dars-e-Quran class in Dir stadium. As he reached the area, he lost control over steering and met the accident. He was shifted to the District Headquarters hospital in Dir. However, he succumbed to injuries. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard in Sawni area after offering funeral prayer. Meanwhile, a 10-year-old madrasa student was found dead in Shahi Bagh area of Wari tehsil. Locals said the child had been missing for the last several days.In the Nasrat Darra area of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, a passenger vehicle fell down into a ravine on its way to Barawal area. As a result, one person died on the spot while four others were injured. The injured were shifted to the Barawal hospital.