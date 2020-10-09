KMU Syndicate approves appointments, promotions

PESHAWAR: The 34th meeting of the Syndicate of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar was held here on Thursday chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Ziaul Haq.

Besides other members of the Syndicate, KMU Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Justice (Retd) Nisar Hussain, Special Secretary Health Dr Syed Farooq Jamil, secretaries for Higher Education, Finance and Establishment representatives attended the meeting. After a threadbare discussion, all decisions were made by consensus. The meeting approved the recommendations of appointments by various selection boards, including professors, associate professors, assistant professors and lecturers at different constituent institutes. The approval was given to the appointment of Dr Hafiz Mohammad Ilyas as Controller of Examinations (BPS 20) in light of the recommendation of the Selection Board.

The Syndicate okayed the promotion of Deputy Controller Examinations, Muhammad Islam, to Additional Director Academics (BPS 19), Assistant Registrar Establishment Inamullah Wazir to Deputy Controller Examinations (BPS 18), Office Manager IPMS Syed Adnan Ali Shah to Deputy Registrar S.A&A (BPS 18) and Procurement Officer Wasim Hassan Khan to Manager of Research Operations (BPS 18).

Assistant Controller Examinations Nasrullah was promoted to Deputy Director Admission (BPS 18), Assistant Director Admission Fawad Ahmed to Deputy Director QEC (BPS 18), Assistant Treasurer Mushtaq Ahmed to Deputy Treasurer (BPS 18) and Assistant Librarian Riyasat Begum and Muhammad Sadiq to the vacant posts of Deputy Librarian (BPS18).

The meeting approved the KMU Benevolent Employees Welfare Association Rules 2020 along with the approval of Dr Haider Darain, Director, IPMR, as chairman of the KMU Grievances Committee. In light of the recommendations of the 42nd, 43rd, 44th and 45th meetings of the Affiliation Committee various institutes of Paramedics, Nursing and Physiotherapy were also approved.

The revised rates of financial assistance to employees who died in the line of duty and rules of KMU Institute of Public Health evening shift were also approved. Earlier, the vice-chancellor said the recent meeting of the Syndicate was being held after a long period of one and a half years in which long pending issues would be discussed.