Sedition case Opp leaders: No one willing to take responsibility, says Zubair

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s spokesman Muhammad Zubair has said no one is willing to take responsibility for the sedition case registered against opposition leaders. PML-N leaders Muhammad Zubair and Deputy Secretary Attaullah Tarar visited the Shahdra Police Station on Wednesday, met the SHO and discussed the case against party leaders. Talking to media after the meeting, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan directly ordered registration of FIR against opposition leaders. It doesn’t matter how many cases are registered by the government, PML-N workers will participate in the anti-government movement, he said. Zubair said this is the first case of its kind in which the accused came to the police station themselves and the investigation officer disappeared before their arrival. He said the speech of Nawaz Sharif was on national issues, but Imran Khan ordered a sedition case against him. “We have not come to blame the SHO or the chief minister of Punjab as Imran Khan has given direct instructions to file the cases,” he said, adding that three former generals, one former prime minister and three-times prime minister have been implicated in the sedition case. He said he served as governor and it is not possible to get such an FIR registered without the executive orders.

On the other hand, the SHO Shahdra Police Station, during the meeting with the PML-N leaders, said the case was registered on the complaint of a citizen and the police will investigate the issue on merit. He said the case was registered by his predecessor as he was appointed to the position only two days ago.