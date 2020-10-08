Dalit MP in India marries Brahmin woman, her father attempts suicide

ISLAMABAD: A Prabhu, a 36-year-old Dalit MLA, married Soundarya on Monday morning at his residence. The bride's father, who did not agree to the wedding, tried to barge into their residence and attempt suicide. Accusing AIADMK’s Kallakurichi MLA of abducting his 19-year-old daughter and “violating his trust”, a temple priest in Tamil Nadu doused himself in petrol and threatened to set himself on fire before the police stepped in and took him in custody, international media reported.

A senior police officer said: “It is a fact that both the MLA and the girl had a relationship. Girl’s parents complained that the MLA was in love with her for the past four years (even when she was a minor) while the MLA claims that their affair was hardly four months old.”

The bride’s father said Prabhu grew up with them for several years at their home and that they always considered him as their son. He alleged that Prabhu had “broken that trust”. He claimed his daughter was lured into a relationship and that she wasn’t prepared for a wedding as there’s an age gap of 17 years between the couple.

Countering the allegations, Prabhu released a video along with Soundarya to clarify they had been in a relationship for four months and that he did not abduct her. Denying all allegations, Prabhu said he sought permission from the girl’s parents to marry her but they refused.