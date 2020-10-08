Shahbaz family got billions of dollars thru fake transactions: NAB

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHROE: The NAB has obtained details of billions of US dollars received by the family members of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif through fake transactions from abroad. According to details with the NAB, the maximum amount was received by Salman Shahbaz that was $1.044 billion transferred to his accounts through 127 fake transactions. Hamza Shahbaz received $2.985 million through 23 transactions, Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz received $1.921 million, daughter Rabia Imran received $740,000 and second daughter Javeria Ali received $283,000. According to documents, these transactions were made through company Haroon Yousaf GT owned by his son-in-law Haroon Yousaf. The maximum numbers of fake transactions to Shahbaz’s family were made through Al-Zarooni Exchange of Dubai.