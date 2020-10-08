PJHF to take steps for providing residential plots to journalists

LAHROE: The Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation (PJHF) has decided to take practical measures for providing residential plots to journalists in the cities where Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced to allot plots to journalists. This was decided in a PJHF meeting here on Wednesday held to discuss the solutions for the problems of the Press Club Housing Society, chaired by Housing Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed and attended by Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, MPAs Abdul Mannan, Uzma Kardar, Nazir Chohan, Information Secretary Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Dr Aslam Dogar and other officials. The meeting decided to develop Phase-2 of the journalists’ colonies in Lahore and Multan. The meeting constituted a committee headed by the Information minister to provide alternative plots to those journalists whose plots were encroached upon and the affectees of B-Block. The meeting constituted a sub-committee to suggest improvements in the Act of the Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation. It lauded the services of the secretary information and his team for initiating the development works in F-Block of the Lahore Press Club colony and decided to auction the commercial areas. The meeting issued directives to hand over water supply and sewerage works to WASA and decided to complete Sui gas and power supply works in the colony.