Thu Oct 08, 2020
October 8, 2020

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth

Top Story

October 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: In Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Wednesday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Sugan area of the district. The operation was going on till the last reports came in. The troops also continued their cordon and search operations in several other areas of the territory.

