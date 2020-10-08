Shahbaz wasted educated youth’s skill, says Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Shahbaz Sharif wasted the skill of educated youth while giving them rickshaws and taxis.

Sharif family used to pour hefty amount on major schemes and got personal promotions, said Fayyazul Hassan Chohan while talking about the Punjab’s employment scheme. He said all the projects under Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were targeted and based on the transparent system. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision to make the unemployed people of the country economically self-reliant. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that under the scheme Rs100,000 to Rs10 million loans would be provided on a low mark-up.

The minister said that the programme of whopping Rs 30billion will create employment opportunities to 1.6 million families.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that development schemes were initiated on personal liking and disliking in the previous regimes but the existing government had kept special facilities to small and medium level industries and special people.