Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention: Jang/Geo workers pin hope on SC for justice

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: The journalists and workers of the Geo and Jang Group while protesting against the illegal arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Wednesday hoped for getting justice from the Supreme Court Today (Thursday) saying that dawn of justice will rise with justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Four goats were also sacrificed on behalf of the workers of Geo and Jang group on the occasions.

The countrywide protest of the workers of Geo and Jang group along with the journalist organisations, representatives of the civil society and political workers against the illegal arrest of Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been continuing for last 208 days.

The protesters at the camp outside the offices of the Jang and The News in Rawalpindi chanted slogans for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They stated that the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman only meant to mute the free voice of the media. Addressing the protest demonstration, Chairman Joint Action Committee of the workers of Geo and Jang Group and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said the dawn will rise with the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

He said all the workers hoped to get justice from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said all the workers of Geo and Jang group were confident of getting justice from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said the struggle of the workers of Geo and Jang Group will be succeeded with the release of the Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said the journalists and workers of the Geo and Jang Group along with all the journalists of the country demanding freedom of media as guaranteed in the constitution.

Secretary General RIUJ Asif Ali Bhatti said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman made the journalists proud for facing the illegal detentions as did not compromise on his principled stance of freedom of media in the country.

PML-N leader of Rawalpindi Imtiaz Taji said all the international human rights and journalists’ organisations and political parties of the country have already declared arrest Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as illegal and only meant to bring free media of the country into pressure.

Worker of Jang Amjad Abbassi said the moral and determination of workers of Geo and Jang Group still high.

Worker of Jang Group Kamal Shah said the workers of Geo and Jang Group have written a new leaf in the history of journalism with their struggle for the freedom of media in the country.

The protest demonstrations were also addressed and participated by Naseerul Haq, Khalid Mehmood, Azhar Sultan, Aslam Butt, and others.

In Lahore, journalists, civil society members, office-bearers of media unions and Jang Workers Union continued protesting against the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who was under custody for the last 208 days.

Staging demonstration outside the Jang Offices Wednesday at the protest camp for 186th consecutive day, they criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking U-turn on his tall claims of over 20 years to turn Pakistan into a Madina-like state, alleging that he used the slogan only to woo media support to come to power. They said actually Imran had been victimising Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for exposing the corruption and bad governance of the PTI regime. They lamented that the editor-in-chief was detained despite no progress was made either in investigations into the corruption charges pertaining to 34-year-old property exchange matter nor any formal case registered. The protesters termed it a blatant attack on media freedom and a conspiracy to close down country’s largest media group. They shouted slogans against the fascist government and condemned the anti-media tactics of the NAB.

They demanded the chief justice to take a suo motu notice against this gross injustice which was a direct attack on the freedom of expression and liberty of media. They demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and threatened to launch anti-government movement across the country if he was not released.

Jang Workers Union’s Secretary General Malik Farooq Awan, Pakistan Times News Editor Zaheer Anjum, senior journalists Muhammad Shafiq, Awais Qarni, Masood Ahmad, Ayesha Akram, Munawwar Hussain, Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Ali, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas, Shahzad Rauf and Zahid Mehmood were prominent among the protesters.

In Peshawar, the members of the journalist community on Wednesday continued the protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

Peshawar Press Club president Syed Bukhar Shah led the protest outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV.

The protesting media workers were carrying banners and placards. They demanded the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been under detention since March 12.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Syed Bukhar Shah, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Ihtesham Toru, Qaiser Khan, Amjad Safi, Rasool Dawar, Sabz Ali Shah, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others.

They slammed the government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on cooked-up charges. The speakers condemned the pressure tactics against the Jang Media Group.